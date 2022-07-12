Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-based organization, awarded 18 year-old Victoria Reed a $5,000 college scholarship.
Reed, a 2022 graduate of Northeastern Clinton Central School, beat out dozens of applicants across the country based on her leadership, community service, extracurricular activities and dedication to raising awareness about cleft lips and palates, a birth condition that can cause numerous health problems, including difficulty with eating, speaking and hearing.
“I was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate. Instead of allowing my condition to play a degrading role in my life, I chose to use it to uplift myself and others,” Reed said. “I’m proud, excited, and honored to be awarded the 2022 Smile Train College Scholarship.”
The award comes during the month of July – National Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness and Prevention Month.
Reed has undergone 15 surgeries to treat her cleft. As a former high school varsity basketball manager, varsity track manager, and member of the National Honor Society, Reed offers this advice:
“It doesn’t matter what anyone thinks of you. The opinions of others don’t dictate your value. We’re all different, and that’s a good thing,” she said.
In September, Reed will attend St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont. She plans to major in English.
“This scholarship will help me worry less about college tuition and focus more on my academics,” Reed said.
