ALBURGH — On Monday night, the Alburgh School Board unanimously voted “no confidence” in Superintendent Michael Clark and head of student support services Nick DaVita.
School Board Chair Michael Savage said Alburgh Community Education Center is not receiving the special education services it needs, while Superintendent Clark said the Grand Isle Supervisory Union is doing everything it can to fill a vacant position.
“We reached the point where, do we continue to turn a blind eye to this? Or do we address it?” Savage told the Messenger. “We decided we no longer have faith in these people to do their jobs, and we need to make that clear.”
Alburgh Community Education Center started the 2022-23 school year fully-staffed with three special educators. As the school year progressed, one educator became ill and unable to finish out the year. Clark told the Messenger the supervisory union “posted the position as soon as the leave request was submitted.”
That was in February. GISU still hasn’t been able to fill the position.
In the meantime, Alburgh teachers, interventionists, support staff and administrators have done the best they can to support the affected students.
In Vermont, students with disabilities have the legal option of entering into an Individual Education Plan (IEP), which lays out a student’s plan for learning. It often includes the joint delivery of special education services by the student’s general education teacher and a special education teacher, as well as plans for physical and motor fitness education, individual group games and sports and speech-language pathology services.
“These services are not being rendered to our children, and they are suffering. There's no question about it,” Savage said.
Clark acknowledged that “not all services that were included in students’ IEPs were delivered or delivered in the way they were identified.”
Because of that, the affected students may be eligible for compensatory services. Director of student support services, Nick DaVita, worked closely with GISU’s special education attorney to establish a process to identify and deliver those compensatory services to students in a legal way, Clark said.
Asked if it were possible to move a special educator from another GISU school to Alburgh, Clark said the option was discussed but ultimately would not work under the circumstances.
“I have special educators who've been working in other buildings with people all-year-long and have built relationships, and so we’d have to deliver compensatory services in one place or the other,” he said.
GISU did assign an educator from the Grand Isle campus to complete Alburgh’s state-mandated special education paperwork.
Savage said the school board first became aware of the strain on special education when a group of teachers copied the board on an email to DaVita asking for help.
“The supervisory union’s response was less than accommodating …To be perfectly honest, it was infuriating. Our teachers were being poo pooed,” Savage said.
Since February, Clark and DaVita have proposed five possible times to meet with the group of concerned staff members, none of which Clark said were accepted.
In looking over the Alburgh school board’s agendas and minutes since February, the special education issue was never on the table for discussion.
The board has not received any feedback from parents or guardians on the issue, but Savage said that may be because they are not properly informed about what’s happening inside the school.
Clark said GISU will continue to work with families on compensatory services and solutions until a third special educator is hired.
“It’s my intention to continue to deliver the support to the Alburgh community, to students and the board to the best of my ability as I have for the last five years,” Clark said.
In Franklin and Grand Isle counties, there are five other special educator positions open at elementary and high schools. According to job postings, a position at St. Albans Town Educational Center has been open since May 2. All others were posted this month.
Following this vote of no confidence, Savage said the Alburgh school board will reach out to the Agency of Education to find out what next steps can be taken. The board would like to explore the possibility of leaving the Grand Isle Supervisory Union and joining another district.
“We feel that at this point, a different governance structure may be beneficial to our students,” Savage said. “Everything's in its infancy, but like I said, something's got to be done.”
There are examples of other schools leaving supervisory unions, but the move must be approved by the Vermont Board of Education.
This is not the first time the Alburgh school board has made a vote of no confidence. In 2018, the board, also led at that time by Savage, had no confidence in former Superintendent Donald Van Nostrand.
Savage told The Islander then it was because the school was not receiving the attention it needed from the superintendent’s office. The board also agreed at that time to explore leaving GISU. Those efforts did not succeed, and Van Nostrand resigned at the end of that school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.