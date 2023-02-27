ST. ALBANS — Adam Monette, culinary instructor at Northwest Career and Technical Center, has been inducted into the Academie Culinaire de France, one of the oldest organizations of professional chefs.
Monette attended the ceremony Feb. 3 at the French consulate in New York City. He and 23 other chefs from across the United States were inducted, and they gathered for three days of learning, cooking and sharing.
This is not the first culinary achievement for Monette. In 2017, he represented the United States in the Trophée Passion, a bi-annual competition hosted by the Academie at the Élysée Palace in Paris. In 2021, he won Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship.
At NCTC, Monette works with students in the culinary program and teaches elective courses that are open to all BFA-St. Albans students.
Three Vermont chefs have now been inducted into the Academie. Monette joins Robert Barral, the chef-owner of Café Provence in Brandon, and Andre Burnier, of Montpelier, the executive chef of Terra Spice.
