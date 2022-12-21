Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 60 to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central, northeast, northwest and southern Vermont. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be quickly ramping up early Friday around the morning commute, and peaking during the early to mid afternoon before abating in the evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&