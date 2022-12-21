ST. ALBANS CITY — Despite a snowstorm, a number of St. Albans City School students came out to pay tribute to veterans.
On Friday, Dec. 16, Wreaths Across America hosted a small and respectful ceremony for veterans at the cemetery that adjoins St. Albans City School.
Students from Team USA and one from Triumph showed up to play taps on a trumpet, hear the reading of a special poem, hold up military flags, place plaques and then place wreaths around Calvary Cemetery.
The point of the event was to thank veterans for there service and to place wreaths for families that wanted them on their loved ones graves. A half dozen additional wreaths were placed randomly on a few of the many military graves in the cemetery.
Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 3,400 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad.
