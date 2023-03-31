March 25 was an "egg-citing" day for the 27 4-H'ers who participated in 2023 4-H Poultry Day.
The annual event took place at the University of Vermont (UVM) Extension office in South Burlington. It featured a number of "eggs-tra" fun activities including a quiz bowl, poultry knowledge boards, informational speaking and crafts.
Divisions for the quiz bowl and knowledge boards were arranged according to the individual's level of poultry expertise with the scores of these combined for overall placements. The divisions were Peeps (beginner poultry knowledge), Pullets (intermediate poultry knowledge) and Hens (advanced poultry knowledge). Ducklings (4-H Cloverbuds, ages 5-7) also took part in contests and activities but were not scored.
For the knowledge boards, all of the age groups learned about breeds and types of chickens; ducks, geese and turkey identification; predators and egg identification. The Ducklings, Peeps and Pullets also identified poultry babies. In addition, the Pullets identified other birds of interest while the Hens had chicken anatomy as one of their categories.
The top four finishers in each division received a colored ribbon. Other competitors received green participation ribbons.
PEEPS: Olivia Gordon, 9, Monkton (first); Hazel Kelley, 8, Morrisville, (second); Henry Lawrence, 8, Georgia (third); Jack Austin, 9, Jeffersonville, (fourth). Also participating: Lacey Barber, 8, New Haven; Colt Card, 9, Williston; Ian Kascha-Hare, 8, Milton; and Marshall Raley, 8; Nick Raley, 10; and Frank Romano, 8, all from Fairfax
PULLETS: Remington Card, 11, (first) and Bristol Card, 13, (second), both from Williston; Josephine Kascha-Hare, 10, Milton (third); Paige Chamberlin, 9, Addison (fourth). Also participating: Gracelynn Barber, 10, Shoreham; Merissa Gordon, 13, Monkton; Alexis Whipple, 13, Bridport
HENS: Erin Whipple, 15, Bridport (first); Nora Raley, 12, Fairfax (second); Katherine Whipple, 18, Bridport (third); Lexi Gordon, 17, Monkton (fourth). Also participating: Collin Chamberlin, 12, Addison, and Tea Ferris, 14, Jeffersonville
Hannah Birch, Derby; Emilee Gordon, Monkton; Ellie Hodgdon, Bridport; and Vivienne Magister, South Burlington; all took part in the Ducklings division.
The event was organized by UVM Extension 4-H Educators Lindy Birch and Martha Manning. They were assisted by Amanda Gifford, a 4-H leader from Fairfax (informational speaking); UVM Extension 4-H Educator Holly Ferris (registration and craft room) and 4-H'er Tea Ferris, Jeffersonville (craft room).
To learn more about 4-H or the 4-H poultry project, call the UVM Extension 4-H state office at (800) 571-0668 (toll-free).
