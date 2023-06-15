SWANTON — Two Swanton Elementary School sixth-graders have been named Vermont Middle Level Distinguished Students by the New England League of Middle Schools.
Autumn Krans and Caroline Fournier, both graduating sixth-graders at Swanton, were nominated for the award by the school’s sixth grade teaching team, which includes classroom educators as well as teachers from non-classroom content areas such as physical education, library, art, guidance and music.
The award recognizes students who have distinguished themselves during their sixth grade year through teamwork, positive interactions with others, respect, dependability, productivity, service to others, personal goals, respect for diversity and empathy for others. Teachers considered each of these qualities through the lens of the Swanton’s school wide behavior agreements to be respectful, responsible and caring.
“I was really shocked. I was not expecting to be recognized,” Krans said of receiving the award. “I really just tried to help people, to persevere and to be nice to everybody this year and get my work done. It’s really easy if you just do all of those things all the time.”
Krans’ teachers cited her work ethic, being open to feedback, being a good role model, being sensitive to the feelings of others and her flexibility as reasons for her nomination.
With an early eye on Princeton’s Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Program, it’s not surprising that Krans says her favorite subjects in school include art, math and science.
“I really want to design and build planes and rockets,” Krans said, noting that her interest was recently sparked during a guidance class lesson on careers and an early love of building with Legos. “Or, open a cat cafe,” she added.
Both Krans and Fournier find common ground in a love of animals.
“I’m really hoping to be a zoologist,” Fournier said, also maintaining a backup plan to explore archaeology, chemistry or becoming a pastry chef.
Like Krans, Fournier was also humbled by receiving the Distinguished Student Award.
“I was really surprised. I just tried my hardest to reach my goals and try my best,” Fournier said. “When I am able to lend a helping hand to my friends I do that, too. It feels good to have accomplished my goals.”
Science and chemistry top the list of interests for Fournier, “and, once in a while, math,” she said. “Especially exponents. It confused me at first, but I really liked it. It gave me a challenge. You might expect most kids to dislike a challenge, but I think it gave me something hard to work on and conquer. Bring it on, I say. I always give 110 percent and do not give up when something gets tough.”
Outside of school, both students enjoy physical activity. Krans prefers long walks, while Fournier engages in team sports like soccer, hockey and softball.
“Try your hardest and that will get you through the difficult things,” Fournier said she would advise incoming sixth graders. “If you believe in yourself and remember how great you will feel when you accomplish something, that gives you positive motivation.”
Of Fournier, her teachers noted her patience, positive friendships, and perseverance as positive attributes that led to her being nominated.
Both students were honored as part of a virtual video presentation curated by the New England League of Middle Schools, along with other students from Vermont and throughout New England. They will also be honored with plaques at the school’s annual sixth grade recognition night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.