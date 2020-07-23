ST. ALBANS — Students across Franklin, Grand Isle and Chittenden counties will start the school year in school two days per week and learning remotely three days per week.
Schools will be open for students on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with Wednesdays used for deep cleaning and, potentially, more intensive assistance for students with additional needs.
“It was an incredibly difficult decision to make," said Franklin Northeast Superintendent Lynn Cota. The superintendents knew, she said, that there would be critics who felt schools should be fully remote and those who felt it should be fully in person.
However, the guidelines from the Vermont Dept. of Health and the Agency of Education didn't leave schools with a lot of options, explained Grand Isle Superintendent Michael Clark.
Desks, seating, and mats younger students nap on need to be at least six feet apart, under the guidance. “That is a huge, huge distance," Clark said, and the primary driver for bringing only half of the students back at a time.
Schools were also required to establish a room capacity for every classroom based on keeping everyone six feet apart. That left schools without enough room capacity to bring all of the students into the building at once, Cota explained.
“We’ve spent hundreds and hundreds of hours going through this," she said. “If we could do it, we would have all students back.”
“Our priority has been the health and safety of our students," Cota added. “The hybrid is where we had to land.”
"We would love to have all of our students back," said Franklin West Superintendent Jim Tager. “It’s been an incredible amount of planning that we’ve done.”
Should the guidance change, schools are ready to move in either direction toward either full attendance or fully remote learning, added Maple Run Superintendent Kevin Dirth.
The plan in each district will look slightly different, but the superintendents all said they are committed to doing all they can to keep siblings in school on the same days. That includes when older siblings are in high school and younger siblings are in elementary or middle school, said Dirth, adding the schools understand families may need older siblings to assist with caring for younger ones.
How schools run during the day will also look different. Temperature checks will be required either when students arrive, on the bus or possibly at home, explained Missisquoi Valley Superintendent Julie Regimbal. Having just half of the students will allow schools to get those systems and procedures in place.
Students won't be as free to move through the hallways, including middle and high school students, who won't be allowed to congregate. “There’s nothing high school kids like more than congregating," observed Regimbal.
“It will look a little different from school to school," said Regimbal, but all schools have to modify how students move through the building. Class dismissals, for example, may be staggered.
Hand washing will be part of the day, starting when students arrive, continuing whenever they change rooms, and before and after lunch.
There will be less room-changing overall. The preference will be to bring teachers to students and keep students where they are, said Dirth.
That's harder to do in high school, but high schools will be making changes to make contact tracing easier. Not only will they keep track of who is in the room at all times, but students will be assigned seats so that it will be possible to know who was close to a student should that student become ill, explained Cota.
The biggest change will be masks. Everyone in the building will be required to wear one. Cota asked that parents, even if they personally disagree with mask-wearing, help their children adjust. She asked that parents have their kids practice wearing a mask and use positive language about facial coverings "even if they don't believe it."
Regimbal said high schools are also considering having students take half of their classes in the fall and half in the spring, so they would do more work in fewer classes each semester. Managing remote work for four classes is easier than eight, she said.
All of the superintendents acknowledged the challenges ahead, particularly when teachers may need to be working with students who are in the classroom and students who are online at the same time.
Clark said there may be times, such as morning meeting, when all of the students will be together, whether they're remote or in person. Some lessons could also be done that way.
Regimbal added that remote learning will be more rigorous than it was this spring.
“The big difference between spring and fall is we were thrown into this in the spring, and we didn’t have them in person at all," said Cota.
“We think it’s a blessing to have the students for the two days," said Tager. That allows for the possibility of flipped classrooms where students watch lessons at home and then practice in the classroom. Math teachers at Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax have used this approach previously. Students can also review writing assignments with teachers in person and then revise them during remote days, he suggested.
The two days of in-person instruction can be used to prepare students for the three days of remote instruction, Tager said.
Because remote learning arrived so suddenly in the spring, teachers didn't have the opportunity to teach kids how to learn in a remote environment, said Cota. In the fall teachers will be "much more able to pre-teach the skills they will need in order to be much more effective in that remote environment," she said.
However, Cota also noted that broadband is still not widely available in some parts of the county.
The superintendents were also well aware that this schedule will be a challenge for families. It's also a challenge for childcare providers who can't share a full-time slot between two kids when they both need to be in childcare on Wednesday.
“The complexity and the comprehensiveness of this plan has taken all our time and attention for some time," said Cota, adding, “we certainly want to work with our childcare providers and other community partners.”
“We know this is a problem for our families," she said.
Another challenge will be feeding students. In the spring, the federal government issued waivers for school lunch programs which allowed schools to feed all students for free. Those waivers will likely not be in place in the fall, Cota said. Meaning some schools will be able to offer free meals to all students and others were not.
The superintendents are committed to feeding as many students as possible, she said, and how that will look will vary between schools.