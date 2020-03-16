ST. ALBANS — Educators are busy making preparations to close schools with a focus on getting food to children and lessons which will help them retain what they’ve learned so far this year.
“The most important thing is to get food to kids,” said Missisquoi Valley School District (MVSD) Superintendent Julie Regimbal.
While the final plan is still taking shape, Regimbal said she expects it to include a combination of pick-up locations for boxed lunches and delivery.
The same is true of the Maple Run School District, where superintendent Kevin Dirth said the district will serve boxed lunches and breakfasts, similar to the summer meals program run by St. Albans City School. All meals will be prepared at city school and then available at various locations. Buses will be used to bring lunches to areas outside of the city. Details of times and locations are still being worked out.
Dirth said meals will be available starting Wednesday. The schools meals are prepared by the Abbey Group, which Dirth said “has been phenomenal.”
Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union is working on a plan to deliver food to students using buses, superintendent Lynn Cota told families in a letter also shared with the Messenger.
When it comes to instruction, the focus will be keeping kids from losing the skills they currently have, as long breaks have been shown to cause kids to slide backwards academically.
Teachers at MVSD will be off on Wednesday and will return Thursday and Friday to work on plans with the technology director. Regimbal said a survey had shown that 95 percent of the district’s students have internet access. However, the school will be working on making sure the students have computers, as parents are likely to be home, too, and needing their computers to work.
There will also likely be some written work. “It’s different in every school, every grade level,” Regimbal said.
Dirth said MRSD is looking at getting lessons to students in multiple ways, which will likely be a combination of paper packets and online instruction. While the initial focus is to make certain students don’t lose ground, Dirth said that could change if the closure extends beyond April 6.
FNESU is planning for how to provide lessons to those with internet access and those without.
The level of support MVSD has received from the community has amazed him, Dirth said. “We’re going to get through this. We’re going to be just fine,” he said.
“This is not a time for us to fracture as a community, it is a time for us to unite. Even though there will be bumpy and uncertain times ahead, we will come together and support each other,” Cota said in her letter to the community.
The Messenger will continue to communicate with schools and provide updates as they become available.