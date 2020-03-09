WATERBURY — Vermont saw its first school closures on Monday after a staff person from Williston stayed at a hotel over the recently ended winter break where other guests were later diagnosed with COVID-19.
WCAX is reporting that the staff person is voluntarily self-quarantining at home with some reported cold symptoms. Allen Brook and Williston Central schools were closed Monday.
Schools in the Twin Valley Unified Union School District closed because of possible indirect exposure to someone in a neighboring community.
On Saturday, the state announced a Vermonter presumed to have coronavirus is in an airborne infection isolation room at the Southern Vermont Medical Center while awaiting test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
In response to the school closures, the Vermont Health Department said Monday it is working with the Agency of Education to provide guidance to school districts on when closure is advised.
State officials said Sunday that more cases are expected in Vermont, that the state is prepared for those cases and is making every effort to limit the spread of the illness.
As of 1 p.m. on Monday, the one case in Bennington County remains the only presumptive case of COVID-19 in Vermont. Thus far, 34 Vermonters have tested negative for the disease, 223 are being monitored and 39 have completed monitoring, the Dept. of Health (DOH) said as part of its daily update on the progress of the epidemic in Vermont.
The Dept. of Financial Regulation is requiring insurance companies waive co-pays for all medically necessary COVID-19 tests. The state has said cost sharing will not be required of Vermonters receiving Medicaid and the federal government has said it will not require cost sharing from Medicare recipients.
Vermont will pay for medically necessary testing for anyone without insurance, the state has announced.
The Vermont Coalition of Disability Rights has cancelled its planned disability rights day at the statehouse scheduled for March 12 because of concerns about COVID-19.
COVID-19 is a disease resulting from the novel coronavirus first observed last year in Wuhan, China. According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 can manifest as mild flu-like symptoms to severe illness and possible death, with most cases likely to result in either mild or moderate symptoms.
Following new guidance from CDC, returning travelers whose last day in China, Italy, South Korea or Iran was March 4 or afterwards should stay home and monitor their health for 14 days after returning to the United States. Travelers returning from Japan should monitor their health for 14 days after returning to the United States.
All travelers who have returned from those countries in the last 14 days are being told to call the Health Department at 802-863-7240. The Health Department will stay in contact for 14 days to monitor for shortness of breath, cough or fever. A returning traveler who develops these symptoms, contact their health care provider immediately, DOH said.
Household members who did not travel do not need to be monitored and do not need to stay home, unless that person develops symptoms.
DOH is recommending the following precautions:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
According to a dashboard created by the John Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering, there have been more than 113,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide since it was first diagnosed in China late last year.
As of Monday afternoon, nearly 4,000 had died as a result of complications from COVID-19 and more than 62,000 of those diagnosed with the disease since its initial diagnosis had recovered.
More information about COVID-19 and Vermont’s response is available at https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid19.
Staff writer Michael Frett contributed to this report.