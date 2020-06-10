MONTPELIER – State officials said Wednesday that, with public schools now expected to reopen in fall, students and teachers can expect things to seem somewhat different in light of an ongoing pandemic.
While the state previously announced its intentions to reopen schools, officials from the Scott administration affirmed Wednesday schools would resume in the fall – albeit with new public health mandates in place intended to mitigate expected flareups of COVID-19.
“For students and teachers a like, it’s going to look a little different than before COVID-19,” Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday, “but we need to get through these issues together, because we know how vital it is for our kids and their development to move forward and reopen.”
Since March, schools have been closed in Vermont in order to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19, an easily transmitted respiratory disease that, in some cases, can manifest as a serious and potentially life-threatening illness.
In lieu of in-person courses, schools were ordered to transition to remote learning after Scott’s order to close schools was extended to the end of the current academic year, a step school districts and states in most of the U.S. also took as the spread of COVID-19 surged nationwide in spring.
While experts warn of a possible second spike in COVID-19 in the fall, officials said Wednesday they believed schools could open safely with Vermont’s expected guidelines, and that the state’s experience with COVID-19 also amounted to an “educational emergency” needing schools to reopen.
“We recognize that as much as COVID-19 has been an unprecedented public health emergency, in many cases it has been an education emergency,” Vermont’s education secretary Dan French said. “It’s important that we work hard and endeavor to open our schools as a priority.”
The transition to remote learning, by many accounts, brought mixed results in Vermont amid technology challenges, struggles with keeping students engaged and challenges at home as parents balanced helping their children with school against their own work obligations.
Currently, the state has yet to formally assess the impacts the pandemic may have had on students’ education, but national reports have suggested students could see months of lost academic gains due to the pandemic, with those losses disproportionately felt by the U.S.’s most marginalized groups.
French said the restarting of school offered a chance for the state to begin measuring what the pandemic’s impact on students’ education was.
“It’s frankly hard to do that assessment as we reopen schools,” French said.
Schools were, however, asked to prepare for a possible shutdown again due to COVID-19, with French saying Vermonters should be prepared for the possible closure of an individual school or region of schools in response to an outbreak.
“As much as we were planning for in-person instruction in the fall, we’re also preparing to improve our ability to provide remote learning as a contingency,” French said.
While the guidelines expected from the Agency of Education in the coming days would leave room for localized interpretation, French said they would come with expected mandates calling for health screening and temperature checks upon entry to a school and facemasks for school staff.
Students would be encouraged under the guidelines to also wear facemasks, according to French, and there would be measures in place for sending students home who could pose an infection risk based on schools’ daily screenings.
“Because we are continuing to learn more about COVID-19 and the conditions around the crisis and it’s evolving, it’s likely we will have to change or amend this guidance in the coming months,” French said.
Meanwhile, as the measures soon-to-be outlined by the Agency of Education would likely come with a relatively high price tag – a rough estimate from the American Association of School Administrators suggested public health mandates could cost up to $40 million in Vermont – French said the state would likely make an appeal to the Vermont General Assembly for financial support.
In a subsequent statement from the Vermont – National Education Association (Vermont-NEA), Vermont’s branch of the national teachers’ union, Vermont-NEA’s president Don Tinney argued the administration’s announcement Wednesday that schools would reopen was premature.
“It is unfortunate that Gov. Phil Scott and Education Secretary Dan French chose to make this announcement before the real hard work of planning and preparation has been completed,” Tinney wrote. “We have one chance to get this right, and to get it right takes time.”
“Our message is simple: we want schools to reopen,” he added later in the union’s statement. “But only after the hard work with all stakeholders – parents, educators, and health experts – can we realistically and safely ask our students and educators to resume in-person instruction.”
Still, as he spoke with reporters Wednesday, Scott asserted it was important that schools expect to resume in the fall.
“I think we can all agree, this approach cannot continue without kids falling behind in their schoolwork and the social development that takes place in the physical structures of the schools,” Scott said.
Guidelines from the Agency of Education are expected to be released next week, based off of input from state health officials and education organizations.
Officials said those guidelines would include explicit references to social and emotional learning, which French acknowledged were “integral in physical health as well.”