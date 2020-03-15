MONTPELIER – All schools in Vermont have been ordered to close by Wednesday following an announcement from health officials that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vermont had grown to eight as of Sunday afternoon.
In an executive order issued Sunday afternoon, Gov. Phil Scott said schools and school-related activities would be cancelled until at least April 6, after which cancellations may be extended in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Under Scott’s executive order, school districts are tasked with providing food and special needs services for children, providing child care options for health care workers and responders, and both “trackable” work for students upon dismissal Tuesday and a longer-term remote learning plan should school closures be extended.
Education professionals are still required to report to work as scheduled “to assist these efforts during this period of school dismissal,” with schools directed to follow a workplace hygiene guidance issued by the state’s health department.
While schools are ordered to close by Wednesday, Scott’s order allows for schools to close beforehand if needed, and no student is required to be in school Monday or Tuesday.
“The orderly dismissal of schools is essential to support both the State’s response to COVID-19 and the needs of children and families across Vermont,” Scott said in a statement Sunday. “We must ensure children are safe, nourished and still learning even as the traditional structure of school is disrupted.”
Scott, in his announcement that schools would close, said school closures could continue past April 6 and advised “families and businesses should prepare for this possibility.”
Scott’s order follows an emergency declaration issued Friday, during which Scott called for tightening access to hospitals and facilities housing and serving the elderly and ill and prohibiting non-essential gatherings of 250 people or more in a single space.
Scott’s declaration of an emergency also extends unemployment insurance to those self-isolating or quarantined due to COVID-19 and waives certain work requirements for those accessing unemployment insurance as a result of a temporary business closure caused by the current COVID-19 outbreak.
In the days following Scott's declaration health officials in Vermont announced another six cases of COVID-19 had been identified in Vermont hospitals, adding to another two cases in Chittenden and Bennington counties identified by health officials last week.
Among the new cases, four were individuals from out of state, visiting from New York and Massachusetts.
One, an adult male over the age of 70 from Berkshire County, Mass., is receiving treatment at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.
The others are currently self-isolating, including one individual isolating at a second home in Windsor County and another, a woman in her 20s, quarantining in her family's Chittenden County home.
Among the Vermonters identified this weekend with COVID-19 is an older man over the age of 80 now hospitalized at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in White River Junction.
Another case, involving a male from Washington County in his 50s, was treated at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin before being returned home for isolation according to the medical center’s home care protocols.
The state is no longer listing positive tests as "presumptive" pending confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a statement from the Vermont Dept. of Health.
In a statement issued Friday evening, Scott said restrictions placed on access to medical and long-term care facilities come in light of evidence that the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions are those most at risk of COVID-19’s more serious symptoms.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by a novel strain of coronavirus initially observed in China late last year. The disease primarily manifests in mild symptoms like fevers and dry coughs, but symptoms can be severe and, in some cases, can result in death.
According to health officials, the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 cases will be either mild or moderate, but the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions face a higher risk of COVID-19’s most severe symptoms and death.
Scott’s state of emergency order, in effect until at least April 15, also prohibits all non-essential out-of-state travel by state employees.
According to Scott and his administration, the measures were ultimately put in place to slow COVID-19’s spread so that, as the virus spreads, it does not overwhelm Vermont’s hospitals.
Officials made a point of this goal during a press conference held Friday where Scott outlined his emergency declaration, with officials presenting a popularly-cited graphic showing mitigation efforts intended to keep the number of COVID-19 cases below hospital capacity.
According to state officials, speaking during a Friday press conference, there were 280 intensive care unit beds available in Vermont should COVID-19 continue spreading.
Last week, the Northwestern Medical Center, a 70-bed hospital in St. Albans, announced measures to limit visitor access to the hospital to allow hospital staff to better screen visitors for possible COVID-19.
Most patients at the St. Albans hospital are now allowed only one visitor per day, and wider public access to hospital facilities – its conference spaces and its café – are now restricted.
The Northern Tier Centers for Health (NOTCH), meanwhile, recently sent a communication asking that anyone showing severe respiratory symptoms or high fevers call into their local medical centers for guidance ahead of coming to any of their locations.
NOTCH clinics will, however, remain open, according to the health centers.
According to the state’s health department, nearly 200 were being monitored by the state for possible COVID-19 exposure. Another 131 had completed monitoring as of Saturday evening and 227 of those tested for the virus had tested negative for COVID-19.
The global spread of COVID-19 prompted the World Health Organization to declare the virus’s spread a pandemic.
As of Sunday afternoon, there were more than 162,000 known cases of COVID-19 worldwide since the disease was first diagnosed in China late last year, according to a popularly cited dashboard assembled by John Hopkins University.
More than 6,000 deaths have been attributed to the disease, with most deaths reported in China and Italy.
Approximately 75,000 of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered as of Sunday afternoon.
According to John Hopkins University, there were nearly 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the U.S. as of Sunday afternoon. More than 60 have died in the U.S. due to the disease and 12 had recovered as of Sunday afternoon.
In response to the spread of COVID-19 within the U.S., President Donald Trump declared a national emergency Friday, opening additional federal funds and support for addressing the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vermont Dept. of Health is advising individuals in Vermont can take everyday preventive actions to help slow the spread of germs, including:
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and, if soap and water are not available, using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer;
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands;
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick;
- Staying home when you are sick;
- Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm or a tissue, then throwing the tissue in the trash; and
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The health department is also asking anyone returning to Vermont from most European countries, China, Iran or South Korea to reach out to the department at (802) 863-7240 to help coordinate monitoring.
More information on COVID-19 is available online at healthvermont.gov/covid19.
A copy of Scott's executive order declaring a state of emergency over COVID-19 is available below: