ST. ALBANS CITY — For saving school children’s lives, Caitlyn Charland received the Civilian Citation award this past week, given by the St. Albans Police Department.
As a bus driver for Maple Run Unified School District, Charland had been parked in the loading zone behind St. Albans City School when she saw a vehicle begin slowly heading toward the school’s back entrance where 13 children were walking.
Charland tried to get the driver’s attention with her horn, but the vehicle continued. When she saw they weren’t stopping, she reportedly jumped into action.
Leaving the bus, Charland ran towards the students, ushering them out of the way. Police report that the moving vehicle came within feet of some of the children on the walkway before ultimately stopping.
“I honestly just reacted,” Charland said Monday night, after receiving the award during a St. Albans City Council meeting. “It’s the mother instinct in me and what I do every day as a bus driver.”
Charland then got the children into the bus, and she moved the vehicle to a safer place.
After relaying the account, Lt. Jason Wetherby thanked Charland for her actions. He said the police department rarely gives out Civilian Citation awards, and the department wanted to commend her actions for placing herself in harm’s way to help others.
“It makes me feel proud and safe to have my kids going to school in this community that there’s people like Caitlyn still out there.” Wetherby said.
Mayor Tim Smith echoed the sentiment, thanking Charland and emphasizing that she earned the community’s gratitude for her actions along with the department’s award.
“I would do it again,” Charland said. “I wouldn’t want to, but I would if I had to.”
As for the driver, police say they’re still waiting for toxicology and medical reports to determine if the incident was drug-related as the case is still under investigation.
In the meantime, Wetherby said he and his fellow officers wanted to thank Charland for assisting the department during the April 13 incident.
“Caitlyn Charland has displayed personal courage in putting herself at risk for the sake of others. The St. Albans Police Department extends their gratitude for her decisions and actions during this event,” a police department statement said.
