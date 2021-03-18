The Vermont Electric Cooperative is warning of a scam effort underway in Franklin County targeting its members.
Andrea Cohen with the VEC says they received two calls within minutes on Tuesday morning.
“They were both someone calling and threatening to shut off the power unless they were paid immediately. One of the customers noticed that the number that came up on caller ID was ours. She knew her stuff,” Cohen said.
Cohen says that the Vermont Electric Cooperative will never call and threaten to shut off your power.
“They’ll do crazy stuff like ask people to go to the store and get a visa card. We have a process for debt collection," she said.
If you receive a call like this, she advises to hang up and call VEC.
Vermont Electric Cooperative, established in 1938, is a nonprofit, member-owned electricity distribution utility that provides safe, affordable, and reliable energy services to approximately 32,000 members in 75 towns.
If you or someone you know receives a call or is a victim of a scam, you can report it with the office of the Attorney General at https://ago.vermont.gov/cap/stopping-scams/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.