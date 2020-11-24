MONTPELIER – Emails and text messages claiming to be from the Vermont Dept. of Labor (DOL) is actually a phishing scam, trying to extract information from the recipients.
The emails and text messages state that "eligible workers" could receive "COVID-19 benefits" from the Dept. of Labor.
Rep. Charen Fegard, D-Berkshire, was among those who received the emails. Fegard told the Messenger she could tell it was fraudulent because of the lack of a vermont.gov email address and a vermont.gov website. Any official communications from the state would come from a state email address, which take the form of firstname.lastname@vermont.gov.
DOL said it has received multiple reports regarding the emails and is working with the state's IT team, federal law enforcement and the attorney general's office to investigate.
The messages include links to "Register" and "Apply." Those links lead to requests for sensitive information such as Social Security numbers, according to Fegard.
Vermonters should only use the official DOL website (labor.vermont.gov) and its subpages to apply for benefits from the department.
To report suspected fraud activity to the Department of Labor, and for more information on prevention, go to labor.vermont.gov/ui-fraud.
