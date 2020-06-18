ST. ALBANS – Last week saw Vermont’s Agency of Education (AOE) release the results from its 2019 standardized tests, and – both locally and across the state – results appeared to be mixed.
Student performance on the Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium (SBAC)’s tests saw scores both improve and decline between 2018 and 2019 between different grade levels and subjects, but trends seemed more negative than positive, according to an AOE release.
Vermont saw most grade-wide average scores in match and English language arts fall by at least a few points in 2019, and the overall percentage of students considered proficient in either subject mostly stagnated or fell several percentage points.
In a few cases, like among Vermont’s ninth graders, scores improved in mathematics and in English, as did the percentage of students testing either proficient or above proficient.
In a statement from AOE, Vermont’s education secretary Dan French said 2019’s results from the SBACs reinforced observations the state has already made regarding academic performance in the Green Mountain State.
“This year’s Smarter Balanced scores reinforce trends that we’re already aware of,” French wrote. “While Vermont continues to perform well nationally, our performance has plateaued, our growth is stagnant and the percentage of our students achieving proficient scores is too low.”
Locally results appeared far more mixed, with some grades showing significant improvement in their SBAC results and others seeing the trends of stagnation and scores declining between academic years.
In Bellows Free Academy – Fairfax, performance among ninth graders on the SBAC saw the number of students who were either proficient or proficient with distinction almost double from 2018, growing from 27 percent to 46 percent.
Just north of Fairfax, at Bellows Free Academy – St. Albans, performance in mathematics also improved, but only by a few percentiles as the percentage of ninth graders considered proficient in math grew from 29 percent to 33 percent.
English scores also improved among ninth graders in both schools, with the percentage of students scoring proficiently on the SBACs rising in Fairfax from 40 percent to 54 percent and in St. Albans from 50 percent to 54 percent.
Elsewhere, like in the eighth grade at Georgia Elementary and Middle School, scores in mathematics and English saw sharper drops in their SBAC results between 2018 and 2019, with the percentage of eighth graders considered proficient falling from 52 to 34 percent in mathematics and from 56 to 40 percent in English.
Within the same school, however, seventh graders saw their performance in English rise from 50 percent being considered proficient in 2018 to 65 percent scoring above the state’s benchmark for proficiency in 2019.
In the longer term, groups of students tested in an earlier grade appeared to likewise see mixed results between 2018 and 2019.
Forty-seven percent of eighth graders at the Bakersfield Elementary Middle School tested as proficient in English language arts in 2019. In 2018, the same cohort of students likewise saw 47 percent of their class score at either proficient or above in the SBAC test as seventh graders.
In 2017, roughly 38 percent of the sixth graders at St. Albans City School tested as proficient on the mathematics SBAC. In 2018, 50 percent of those students tested as proficient as seventh graders and, in 2019, 52 percent received proficient scores on their SBAC in mathematics as eighth graders.
The SBAC is a relatively recent addition to Vermont’s education system, rolling out as the state’s standardized test in 2015, making it a challenge to map longer-term trends alongside students’ progress from third grade – when standardized testing begins – to their eventual high school career.
Last year was also the first year Vermont students in fifth, eighth and eleventh grade were tested according to the state’s Next Generation Science Standards, a set of foundational science education standards initially adopted by the state in 2013.
Results from those initial Vermont Science Assessments showed most students tested in Vermont falling short of proficiency according to the state’s science education standards, with only 37 percent of fifth graders, 39 percent of eighth graders and 41 percent of eleventh graders scoring above proficient.
The results, the AOE wrote in their report, would serve as a “benchmark” for future reporting and showed “there is plenty of room for improvement.”
The data set is also limited by what the state is allowed to share before risking possible violations of student privacy laws, making it a challenge to report results for smaller schools where classes are small enough that information presented could be attributed to specific students in a given class.
In Franklin County, smaller schools like the Bakersfield Elementary and Middle School and the Montgomery Center School have several classes’ worth of data currently suppressed within the state’s reporting system.
Also absent within the AOE’s dashboard for reporting SBAC results were the four schools in Franklin, Highgate and Swanton that now make up the consolidated Missisquoi Valley School District (MVSD).
A request to the AOE for an explanation on MVSD’s absence from Vermont’s Education Dashboard was not returned as of press time.
The district does, however, appear in Vermont’s School Snapshot, a recently updated program used by Vermont’s AOE for reporting on trends in Vermont’s different schools more holistically.
While little data was publicly available for SBAC scores in Montgomery, scores that were available showed as much as 91 percent of the school’s eighth graders scoring either proficiently or above proficiency on both the mathematics and English language arts SBACs.
A state report on SBAC results noted the 2019 tests reinforced well-known disparities in Vermont’s education system, finding students belonging to demographic groups considered “historically marginalized” by the state saw lower average SBAC results across the board.
Because class sizes and schools are often small in Vermont, the state reports on different demographic groups as a single “historically marginalized” category to avoid accidentally identifying particular students.
According to the state’s definition, historically marginalized students are those from demographic categories historically underserved by the education system, ranging from nonwhite and ethnic groups to those learning English as a second language and students who come from poverty.
Within the results from the 2019 SBAC, students from historically marginalized groups again saw lower statewide average scores in both mathematics, science and English language arts, a trend state officials said had widened in some cases from 2018’s SBAC results.
“The disparities on these test results just reinforce that we have more work to do on equity in Vermont,” Vermont’s deputy education secretary Heather Bouchey said in a statement. “Particularly at this time, where we have had to rely on new methods of teaching and remote instruction, it is critical that we are focused on removing the structural barriers to success for Vermonters.”
The state is required to report on historically marginalized groups under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, legislation that also led to the launch of the state’s School Snapshot program last year.
SBAC results for most schools in Vermont can be found online at https://education.vermont.gov/data-and-reporting/vermont-education-dashboard.