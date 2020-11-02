ST. ALBANS — SaVida Health, which provides medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorder opened it’s doors in St. Albans on Monday.
The company has taken over the space at 7 Catherine Street previously occupied by Northwestern Partners in Hope and Recovery.
SaVida operates at six other Vermont locations in Bennington, Springfield, Newport, Morrisville, Colchester, and Vergennes.
In a statement announcing the new office, the company said, “SaVida offers comprehensive, evidenced based services designed to meet a person’s unique needs. In addition to prescribing FDA-approved medications like Suboxone and Vivitrol during either weekly, biweekly or monthly visits, SaVida’s licensed professionals also offer psych med management, medical care, counseling, and case management.”
Case management includes assistance with homelessness, access to food and unemployment, according to SaVida.
“We are so pleased to bring another option to the St. Albans area for patients seeking recovery. Our goal is to help people reclaim their lives with effective medical treatment focusing on each person’s individual needs. Our patients meet with our providers at conveniently scheduled appointments, with telehealth being an option. We prescribe buprenorphine-based medicines (e.g. Suboxone) and Vivitrol, which have been proven to increase the chances for recovery. Our priority is to help patients reach their own goals through either achieving or maintaining sobriety.” said Dr. Susan Cary, Medical Director.
“I am very pleased to bring our services to this wonderful community,” said Sharon Shepard, Chief Operating Officer at SaVida. “Addiction is a chronic disease that has touched most people’s lives. We meet patients where they are at in their recovery and we have a very high success rate in helping our patients achieve and maintain sobriety.”
SaVida accepts most insurance plans including Medicaid and Medicare and is part of Vermont’s Hub and Spoke Program.
SaVida is the third organization to step in and help fill the void created by the closure of Northwestern Partners. The Howard Center and Phoenix House have also expanded their services in St. Albans.
The company provides both in person and telehealth appointments. Appointments can be made for the St. Albans location by calling 802-528-1500 or for any of SaVida’s locations by calling (833) 356-4080 or by visiting www.SaVidaHealth.com.
