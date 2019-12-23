ST. ALBANS CITY – A series of saturation patrols targeting impaired and aggressive drivers scheduled throughout December has resulted in numerous traffic stops and several arrests, according to statements shared by the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) this month.
Most of the arrests made as a result of those roving patrols occurred due to vehicle stops revealing the operator of a vehicle was operating under the influence of alcohol or another substance.
One instance, during a roving patrol that occurred the evening of Dec. 9 into the morning of Dec. 10, revealed at least one instance where Neslon Inacio, 45, of Richford, was reportedly operating under the influence of drugs and in possession of cocaine.
There were several other arrests for folks driving under the influence, each arrested for their first offense and each released on citation:
- Lynward Reynolds, 45, of St. Albans;
- Cody Bombadier, 22, of Sheldon; and
- Kyler Leduc, 23, of Swanton.
In other instances, drivers were found to be violating conditions of release or operating their vehicles while their licenses were criminally suspended.
Over the course of 25 stops conducted this past holiday weekend, officers with the SAPD conducted 25 stops, issuing nine tickets and 16 warnings.
SAPD also assisted counterparts in the Milton Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office with drug recognition expert evaluations on individuals suspected by authorities to be under the influence of drugs.
During saturation patrols scheduled for the evening of Dec. 9, SAPD officers made 14 traffic stops, issuing 11 tickets and six warnings.
According to SAPD, these most recent saturation patrols were a part of SAPD’s involvement in the 2019 Holiday Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over High Visibility Enforcement Campaign, a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) campaign.
According to NHTSA, there were 285 drunk-driving-related fatalities during the New Year’s and Christmas periods in 2018.
In a Monday statement, SAPD encouraged drivers to drive safely and “always utilize a designated driver if your holiday plans include the consumption of alcohol or any other chemical that effects your ability to drive.”