ST. ALBANS TOWN — Every morning during the months of November and December, classmates Blake Halbach, Karissa Lynch, Isabelle Montagne and Rebecca Tetreault could be seen flitting from room to room collecting as many cans of food as they could carry.
Their mission: to gather and send food to members of their community in a time of need.
“There is pride in knowing we did something for people we don't know,” Halbach told the Messenger.
The dedicated team of students set aside the challenges of COVID-19 to make a banner year out of the 2021 Operation Happiness at the St. Albans Town Educational Center — collecting nearly 2,300 items instead of the typical thousand.
“It was [about] knowing how many people we could help by doing a small thing,” Lynch said.
Operation Happiness is an initiative through the United Way of Northwest Vermont that delivers clothes, food and toys each December to over 1,000 families in Franklin and Grand Isle counties. The hardships of the pandemic made this year’s holiday season particularly challenging for many members of the community, and SATEC students saw 2021 as their chance to make a difference.
“It motivated us, knowing people were struggling,” Montagne said. “Giving out kindness and helpfulness is what we need right now. Giving out during these times. [And for the younger students] we’re kind of the role models for our school. This is showing them that they can do this when they’re our age.”
Faculty facilitator Abby Lanfear said the seventh and eighth-grade students always organize SATEC’s contribution themselves, which usually brings in about 1,000 items that are then distributed to families in need.
But the students said they were determined to go above and beyond this year after witnessing the community hardships of COVID-19.
Tetreault took to the grocery store with her father to buy hundreds of extra canned goods to donate to the cause. If she could help it, she said, no one would go hungry this holiday season.
A long, hard year
During the pandemic, students first survived the transition to school closure, then to hybrid learning and then back to in-person education full-time in September. But school, the students said, still didn’t seem normal.
“This feels like it’s it — like this is the new normal,” Halback said. “This is going to last for five, ten years.”
The students, all of whom are involved in school sports and recreation, recalled the odd and scary year when the schools shut down in the spring of 2020. The transition away from their school family was hard, but students everywhere turned to social media to form new connections and new communities when they were forced to be at home.
Tetreault said that in the forced isolation, she found new communities online through social media, and now has friends across the nation who share her interests. All four of the students said that the transitions in school were hard and distance learning didn’t quite take, but they found a surprising resilience in themselves.
Not only did the isolation inspire them to reach out to their communities, but to help them and serve them as well.
Boots on the ground
Around 10 of Lanfear’s students in the seventh and eighth grade, armed with carts, boxes and bags, took over sections of the SATEC for an entire month. Boxed and canned goods and a variety of shelf-stable items piled up more and more every day, and the students said their determination grew as their collection did.
Every day the number of collected items in their cache was announced over the loudspeaker so the whole school could track the progress. Students said there was only one day when nothing was donated — their school was stepping up.
Finally, just before winter break, several of the students boarded a big yellow bus and a teacher’s car to transport the goods to an empty storefront next to Hannafords for their final tally.
Almost 2,300 items were found.
“It was a relief,” Montagne said. “Us and kids around the school were working so hard. Not only did we pass our goal, but [the important thing was] that many people were being helped.”
“It was such an awesome surprise,” Lanfear said. “We didn’t know what people would be able to do, but the kids were so excited about it.”
The students said Operation Happiness felt more important this year given the circumstances, and while this year set a high goal for next year’s organizers, for the first time the drive felt less like a competition, and more like a mission.
“There’s always more to give,” Montagne said.
“It makes you feel joy inside,” Lynch said.
