ST. ALBANS CITY – The St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) is warning the public to be wary of online scams and fraudulent phone calls promising relief during the COVID-19 pandemic that are circulating through parts of the U.S.
Examples of these scams, according to SAPD, include calls from Costco promising a “stimulus package to their loyal customer” or other calls offering COVID-19 testing.
While SAPD has not received any complaints yet concerning fraudulent calls, police are warning the public to not give out personal information over the internet, be mindful when clicking links in emails and be suspicious of unknown phone calls.
According to SAPD, there are reports that some links found within fraudulent emails will lock your device until money is sent.