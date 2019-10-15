ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans Police Dept. stopped 18 drivers Sunday evening, according to an SAPD press statement.
The stops led to two criminal charges, DUI #2 and driving with a suspended license.
SAPD officers also issued 10 civil violation complaints in the course of these stops.
Three were for operating with a suspended license.
The remaining complaints concerned speeding, defective equipment, an unregistered vehicle, an uninsured vehicle, and uninspected vehicle and commercial motor vehicle weight infractions.
The SAPD said the saturation patrol was “part of an ongoing effort of proactive traffic safety enforcement.”