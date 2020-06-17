ST. ALBANS — An attempt to repossess a vehicle resulted in shots being fired at a resident of Lower Newton Road on Tuesday, the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) reports.
According to the SAPD, Alfonso Garcia, 40, went to the residence shortly before noon intending to repossess a car that was part of an ongoing dispute. When he discovered the vehicle wasn't there, he allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the resident.
The resident called the police, reporting that Garcia had fled in a silver Jeep Cherokee and might be headed to a local motel where his son was staying.
Officers intercepted the Jeep as the driver turned from Nason Street onto South Main Street. Garcia, his son and three others were in the car. All were from the Burlington area but had been staying at a local motel, the SAPD reports.
Also in the car were two handguns with the serial numbers filed off.
Garcia was arrested. During processing it was discovered that he is not legally allowed to possess a firearm because of previous convictions for violent felonies.
He was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, providing false information to law enforcement and possession of firearms by a prohibited person. Garcia was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail.