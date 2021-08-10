ST. ALBANS CITY — Like many events, the St. Albans City Police Department’s fundraiser to raise money for cancer research was temporarily suspended last year due to COVID, officials said.
But as soon as Gov. Phil Scott lifted vaccine mandates and restrictions in July, officers were back at it again, and Lt. Ben Couture said they’ve already sold more than half of their cache of pink police patches priced at $10 apiece to benefit the Franklin County Area Cancer Network.
“Cancer really affects a lot of individuals in our community and worldwide, and we try to do something like this annually,” Couture said in an interview on Monday.
The last charity fundraiser SAPD held raised over $1,600 for the Jim Bashaw Cancer and Catastrophic Illness Fund Application in 2019, Couture said, which provides financial assistance to people in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties.
Departments can order patches to benefit any number of causes whether it is epilepsy or autism and have them custom-embroidered with their choice of colors.
Couture said this year’s patches look similar to the official patches worn on police uniforms and are customized at the same company SAPD uses.
“It does not give you police authority if you wear the patch,” Couture said, laughing.
Residents who want to join law enforcement still have to attend the academy to do so.
Those looking to support the cause and buy a pink patch can pick one up at the police department during business hours. The community can also pre-pay online at the SAPD website.
After an order is placed, customers must bring proof of payment to pick up their patch in-person, officials said.
“We’re hoping to sell out,” Couture said. “We ordered around 250 patches and we have around 100 left. It’s gone well this year.”
