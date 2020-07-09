ST. ALBANS — St. Albans Police are searching for a man who allegedly entered a store Wednesday night and assaulted a cashier before fleeing with several stolen items.
The incident took place at the Switchyard Mobile on Lake Street at approximately 11:32 p.m.
Subject is described as a white male approximately 5’10” with a medium build in his 30’s. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and sneakers, but no shirt. Surveillance video showed that the subject has several tattoos on his body: middle of the back, lower portion of his neck and on both right/left biceps/shoulder.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at:
Phone: (802) 524-2166
Web Site: www.stalbanspd.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StAlbansPoliceDept
Twitter: @StAPoliceVT
Callers wishing to remain anonymous may go to http://stalbanspd.com and click on the cell phone on the right side of the page to submit a tip. We want your information, not your identity.