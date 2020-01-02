As part of its participation in the multi-agency 2019 Holiday DUI Enforcement Mobilization highway safety campaign, the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) dedicated 57 hours to high visibility saturation patrols between Dec. 12, 2019 and Jan. 1, 2020.
During those patrols officers made 143 traffic stops, issuing 58 tickets and arresting six people for driving under the influence and another three for driving with a criminally suspended license.
“The St. Albans Police Department will continue it’s highway safety initiative into the new year by targeting those who commit crimes on our roadways and targeting those who exhibit unsafe driving habits,” SAPD Chief Gary Taylor said.