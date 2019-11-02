ST. ALBANS CITY — St. Albans Police Dept. officers spent the month of October investigating 61-year-old Ricky Latham, according to a court affidavit filed in the case.
SAPD Cpl. Keith Cote wrote in his affidavit he knew Latham as the owner of “Rick’s Taxi,” a St. Albans taxicab company, and that as such he knew Latham owned and operated multiple vehicles.
Cote also wrote that he knew from his experience with Latham that Latham does not have a valid driver’s license in this state.
Prosecutors charged Latham with three felony counts of selling cocaine to which he pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.
Judge Scot Kline ordered Latham released on standard conditions with the added condition that Latham not buy, have or use regulated drugs without a valid prescription.
Latham faces a maximum of five years and/or a $100,000 fine for each of the felony cocaine sale charges.
Cote’s affidavit details three drug deals between Latham and an SAPD criminal informant whose identity, for obvious reasons, Cote’s affidavit does not disclose.
According to Cote’s affidavit, this informant purchased crack cocaine from Latham in the not-so-distant past and even traveled with Latham to purchase illegal drugs and bring them back to St. Albans.
Cote wrote that the informant, who he referred to as a “Cooperating Individual” or CI in his affidavit, is voluntarily working with the SAPD of the CI’s own volition, and that the SAPD pays the CI for his or her work.
The CI told the SAPD that Latham deals crack cocaine in our area for $100 per gram, according to Cote’s affidavit.
Cote’s affidavit describes three times the CI purchased $100’s worth of crack cocaine from Latham — although according to the affidavit, the SAPD weighed the purchased crack at .2 grams including its packaging.
The first controlled buy was Oct. 7 according to Cote’s affidavit.
These controlled buys included officers providing the CI with $100 in recorded SAPD funds and searched the CI ahead of the transaction to make sure the CI wasn’t already carrying contraband.
An SAPD officer watched Latham’s residence. SAPD officers subsequently watched both Latham and the CI before and after their arrival at a predetermined meeting location.
The CI then turned over the purchased substance to the SAPD.
Cote said the CI turned over one plastic corner bag containing “a chunky white substance” on all three occasions and that on all three occasions that substance tested positive for crack cocaine using a Sirchie NARK Presumptive Narcotic test.
Cote wrote the SAPD placed those purchased substances into temporary evidence at the SAPD and later sent them to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory for analysis. Cote’s affidavit doesn’t include the results of the forensic lab analysis.
The SAPD audio and visually recorded the CI’s second and third transactions with Latham after Kline issued a wire warrant.
“During the deal transaction, the CI can be seen, and heard, meeting with Latham,” Cote wrote. “In the video, Latham is seen giving the CI a piece of suspected crack cocaine.”
Kline issued a search warrant for Latham’s residence on Oct. 28. The SAPD executed the warrant on Oct. 30.
The SAPD took Latham into custody during that search without incident, according to Cote’s affidavit.
Cote wrote that Latham waived his Miranda rights at the SAPD.
“Latham admitted to selling the crack cocaine and he acknowledged the bags of crack cocaine he was selling were small,” Cote wrote.
According to Cote’s affidavit, Latham has 23 convictions, three in Vermont, none of which are drug-related, and 20 from New Jersey, including homicide, possessing marijuana, cocaine, heroin, a hypodermic needle and a controlled substance and distributing a dangerous substance on school property.