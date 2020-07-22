ST. ALBANS CITY – A St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) officer has been credited with help saving the life of a one-year old after responding to an emergency call from a St. Albans City residence Saturday.
According to SAPD’s interim chief Maurice Lamothe, Kristine Koch, an SAPD corporal and Community Support Unit Team Member at Bellows Free Academy – St. Albans, was the first of several emergency responders arriving at a 9-1-1 call about a one-year-old in St. Albans City not breathing on Saturday.
In an email about the incident to the Messenger, Lamothe said the one-year-old’s family, after being talked through cardiopulmonary resuscitation – or CPR – handed the child to Koch upon the officer’s arrival a minute after being dispatched to the family’s St. Albans City home.
According to Lamothe, Koch “took additional lifesaving actions on the infant who began to regain movement following her efforts.”
AmCare Ambulance Services arrived soon after and transported the one-year-old to the hospital.
In comments to the Messenger, Lamothe declared Koch’s actions were “a great representation of the department and the city as a whole.”
“Officers are often the first to arrive on the scene of rescue and fire calls because they are routinely on the streets and sometimes in close proximity to the location of the callers,” Lamothe said. “Their willingness to assist people in need is part of who they are as first responders.”
According to Lamothe, Koch has served with the SAPD since 2017.