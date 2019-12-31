ST. ALBANS — Former St. Albans Police Dept. officer Jason Lawton pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault in November after a Vermont State Police investigation.
Lawton is charged with assaulting Amy Connelly, a 35-year-old Highgate woman the SAPD arrested this past March.
SAPD supervisors said they didn’t become aware of the incident until the American Civil Liberties Union requested video footage in May.
The SAPD terminated Lawton’s employment in July after an internal investigation. Vermont State Police began investigating in August, according to VSP Det. Sgt. James Wright’s court affidavit.
Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan, whose office reviewed the VSP investigation, told reporters the case “undermines the public’s trust.”
Donovan said the SAPD footage showing the incident in question is the central evidence in the case.
He also said the first detail that impressed him on watching the video was that Connelly was handcuffed with her hands behind her back when Lawton hit her with an “uppercut.”
“It was totally unnecessary, it was an act of violence and it was an assault,” Donovan said. “It is a crime.
“The message here is that nobody’s above the law, not even the police. They had a real obligation to protect her the moment she was in custody. And she was defenseless at that time.”
Lawton described his strike to Connelly’s face as a “distraction strike” in his affidavit for that case. He wrote he administered the strike “in an effort to gain control of her.”
Connelly had attempted to kick Lawton after he shoved her into the wall. Her foot appears to lash out in the area of Lawton’s shin in the video footage.
Lawton shoved Connelly after he told her to stop kicking the cell door. Connelly stood up and said no, at which point he shoved her.
Donovan said the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office also reviewed the case but decided not to press charges against Lawton.
Connelly herself is facing charges of simple assault on a law enforcement officer, unlawful mischief and disorderly conduct, the latter for allegedly ripping the Shooters Saloon owner’s shirt while intoxicated — the incident for which the SAPD arrested her in March.
Medics diagnosed Connelly with swelling and bruising of her right eye, bleeding underneath the white of the eye, facial nerve damage, bleeding under the skin and inflamed sinus after the SAPD lockup incident, according to Wright’s affidavit.
“On a scale of 1-10, 10 being the most pain, Connelly stated the pain was a 10,” Wright wrote. “Connelly stated it was the most pain she had ever felt and she gave birth to her daughter without any drugs.”
Connelly’s case is scheduled for a pre-trial conference in court here Dec. 5.
Her attorney, Albert Fox, filed a motion arguing the case should be dismissed in light of Lawton’s actions. The court denied the motion.
Lawton faces only one year if convicted of the charge.