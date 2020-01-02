ST. ALBANS — A Swanton man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from a motor vehicle stop on Monday, according to the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD).
On Monday, officers stopped Danny L. Bouchard, 27, at approximately 11:06 p.m. Officers determined Bouchard was in violation of a court-ordered curfew.
Bouchard fled on foot and then fought with officers who attempted to arrest him, according to the SAPD. At one point, Bouchard succeeded in grabbing one of the officer’s weapons and, the SAPD reports, attempted to disarm them.
Bouchard was ultimately taken into custody and lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.
He was charged with violations of conditions of release, resisting arrest, hindering public officers, assault of a protected professional, and driving under the influence of drugs.