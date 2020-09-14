ST. ALBANS — A local man was taken into custody after police received reports of a man with a gun walking down Spruce Street.
Nathan Cheney, 36, was arrested on Saturday after officers received reports of man walking down Spruce Street carrying a handgun on Saturday at 7:55 p.m.
Soon after officers arrived at Spruce Street, Central Dispatch informed them of additional calls reporting shots fired in the area of Food City. A man was reportedly pointing the firearm at people and vehicles and threatening to shoot them.
SAPD officers located Cheney on the corner of Lake and Pine streets. SAPD Chief Maurice Lamothe reports he appeared to be impaired by either drugs, alcohol or both.
He was taken into custody, along with the BB gun he head been carrying.
Witnesses told police Cheney had pointed the gun at several people, including children, and threatened to shoot them.
He was under a court-ordered curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and had conditions of release barring him from consuming alcohol.
Cheney was charged with aggravated disorderly conduct, criminal threatening and violation of conditions of release. He was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $2,500 bail.