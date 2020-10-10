ST. ALBANS — A Sheldon man has been charged with excessive speed following an early morning traffic stop on Route 105.
According to the St. Albans Police Dept. Steven Petelle, 43, was observed driving in excess of 80 mph at 5 a.m. on Friday near Gallagher’s Corners.
He was stopped, taken into custody, processed and released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court to answer the charge against him.
On October 9th, 2020 at approximately 0501 hours, officers from the St. Albans Police Department were conducting directed speed enforcement on Route 105 near Gallagher’s Corners in St. Albans Town. During the patrol, officers observed a vehicle traveling on Route 105 at a high rate of speed. Officers confirmed the speed of the vehicle to be in excess of eighty (80) miles per hour. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the operator as Steven Petelle (age 43) of Sheldon, Vermont. Petelle was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans Police Department where he was processed and released on citation to appear at Franklin County Superior Court (Criminal Division) for the charge of Excessive Speed.
