ST. ALBANS — A local man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing from Holy Angels Catholic Church.
According to the St. Albans Police Dept., officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at around 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday at 925 p.m. The officers saw a male matching the description of the suspect running south on Edward Street.
They caught up with the man and took Trevor Hartigan, 20, of St. Albans, into custody after a brief struggle, the SAPD reports.
Hartigan has been charged with burglary, unlawful mischief, resisting arrest, assault on law enforcement and disorderly conduct. He was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility on $1,000.00 bail and scheduled for an arraignment at Franklin County Superior Court on Wednesday.