ST. ALBANS — Officers from the St. Albans Police Dept. found a heavily intoxicated man inside the Peerless Clothing Warehouse at 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday.
The officers arrested Joseph A. Honsinger, 23, of St. Albans, while responding to multiple security alarms.
According to the SAPD, several doors and windows had been smashed when the officers arrived.
Officers searching the inside of the building found extensive damage. They could also hear loud noises coming from the upper floors and smell smoke from freshly lit cigarettes.
As officers approached an overhang on the warehouse’s fifth floor, they found a man wearing a green shirt expelling the contents of a fire extinguisher. He appeared heavily intoxicated.
Honsinger was arrested without incident.
The SAPD reports Honsinger also damaged at a residence on Crosby Drive in St. Albans.
He allegedly damaged and vandalized approximately $40,000 worth of merchandise and building materials.
Honsinger was lodged at Northwest Correctional Facility for lack of bail on for felony unlawful mischief, misdemeanor unlawful mischief, unlawful trespass, and tampering with facilities.