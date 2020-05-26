ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans Police Dept. reports that officers have identified two men responsible for graffiti left throughout St. Albans City on May 20 and 21.
Garrett Gagne, 22, and Dylan Snapp, 23, both of St. Albans, are responsible for the graffiti, according to the SAPD.
The cost of the damage and cleanup are still unknown, the SAPD reports.
Gagne was located by police, processed and cited to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on July 13.
Police are still searching for Snapp.