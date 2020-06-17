ST. ALBANS TOWN – An official request for proposals for policing St. Albans Town has drawn responses from two local agencies – the St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).
In a press release issued by St. Albans Town earlier this week, officials promised public discussion related to the two proposals in the coming weeks as the town weighs what is far and away the largest contract maintained by the town.
“In the coming weeks and months, the Selectboard will look to engage the community in a discussion on the future of policing in St. Albans Town,” the statement said.
In a bid to make the policing debate more transparent, according to their news release, town officials agreed to share both the town’s request for proposal outlining policing needs in the town and the SAPD and FCSO’s individual responses.
Since 2011, the town has contracted with the St. Albans City-based SAPD for policing in St. Albans Town, with officials agreeing to renew the contract once before. At the moment, the town’s contract with SAPD is expected to expire in 2021 after two year-long extensions.
Under their proposals, both SAPD and FCSO offer options for full-time policing services requested by St. Albans Town, with FCSO presenting options for both one or two deputies focused full-time in the town and SAPD looking to continue incorporating the town into its largely borderless 24-hour patrol schedule.
FCSO has also offered to make additional patrols available on Friday and Saturday nights, when, according to the sheriff’s office, there appears to be a greater demand for police services in St. Albans Town.
FCSO, in its initial proposal offering a single deputy for full-time patrols in St. Albans Town with additional patrols on Friday and Saturday, proposed first year costs of $670,000 and concluding with a fifth-year cost of $740,000.
Their initial proposal, in total, would cost the town $3.5 million at the end of the five-year contract.
Upon a request for greater coverage from town officials, FCSO followed with a proposal for committing two deputies to full-time patrols in St. Albans Town with the previously mentioned additional weekend coverage.
Under their second proposal, FCSO’s projected costs would grow to $1.2 million in their first year and eventually top out at $1.3 million in year five. The proposal’s five-year total would come to almost $6.3 million.
FCSO has also offered a “Vermont State Police model” that would cover St. Albans Town with two ten-hour shifts between 6 a.m. and 2 a.m. the following morning, with an additional eight-hour shift between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. when there would be higher demand for coverage.
In their proposal to St. Albans Town, SAPD offered to continue its current coverage levels of having between three and six officers available to patrol St. Albans Town and St. Albans City in overlapping “zones” encompassing neighborhoods in both municipalities.
The city’s proposal asks that the town cover 35 percent of SAPD’s annual budget, reflecting the fact that about a third of all calls made to the St. Albans police come from the town.
While SAPD’s initial proposal placed first year costs for policing St. Albans Town at $1.4 million, town officials reported in a public presentation that continued negotiations with St. Albans City led to a new first-year cost of $1.3 million, with annual costs growing by 5 percent every year according to inflation for at least two years.
The final two years under SAPD’s proposal would see the town’s annual allocation to the department equal 35 percent of the previous year’s actual costs, with the town estimating that a final five-year total for contracting with SAPD would come out to roughly $7.2 million.
St. Albans Town has said in its request for proposals that cost would only be one factor weighed in its ultimate decision over a policing contract for the next five years.
The SAPD’s proposal incorporates the Street Crimes Unit (SCU) in its annual contract payments, rather than billing the town separately for its annual share of the SCU.
The SCU is a dedicated unit used for targeted patrols and policing in areas where police believe drug-related activities may be occurring. The unit has been connected to several high-profile drug-related arrests in the Franklin County area and has been adopted by other police departments in Vermont.
While the FCSO hasn’t proposed creating a similar unit, the agency instead said it seeks specified “street crimes”-related training for each of its deputies, arguing in its proposal that “specialized units charged with investigating drug related criminal activity… is unnecessary for St. Albans Town.”
“It is our opinion that every Deputy should have the training and education to conduct this type of work – every hour of every day,” the sheriff’s office’s proposal reads, adding that it currently targets its patrols along similar lines in the communities it currently serves.
Under their proposal, FCSO says it would look to tap into existing partnerships – like those with the Vermont Drug Task Force and federal agencies – to target “larger scale suppliers and dealers,” as well as step up traffic enforcement, where, according to FCSO, most drug-related activities originate.
Both departments have track records of and have made commitments to keeping a public presence within the community and have, in their proposals and in follow-up communications with town officials, stressed their existing relationships with community organizations and participation in community events.
In its proposal, FCSO argues its blend of “community policing” – its person-to-person interactions within communities and its relationships with other organizations – are, along with its targeted “intelligence-led policing… vital to preventing, detecting and responding to criminal activity in our communities.”
In response to questioning from St. Albans Town Manager Carrie Johnson, SAPD’s chief Gary Taylor wrote in an email that “much of the high visibility police and community interactions conducted by the St. Albans Police Department serves some level of prevention, by at least some small measure.”
“It is in the police presence and interactions that develop relationships that serve to keep people, often the youngest, on the right path,” Taylor wrote.
Taylor also detailed SAPD’s ongoing partnership with Northwestern Counseling & Support Services to have a mental health and crisis counselor embedded in the SAPD, a partnership that Taylor said allows SAPD to respond to mental health crises with a specialist alongside police officers.
According to Taylor, SAPD was the first department in the state to have an embedded counselor, a model other agencies have now adopted elsewhere in Vermont.
Both departments have memorandums of understanding to assist other police departments in Northwestern Vermont.
Accountability
St. Albans Town’s request for proposal specifically asks that officers from departments serving more than one municipality be equipped with body cameras and that police cruisers feature dashboard cameras and global positioning system tracking.
The town, in a news release, has also suggested it may revisit its Police Advisory Board “with an updated membership and mission, with the goal of achieving consistent and regimented accountability of whichever law enforcement agency the Town contracts with for the aforementioned five-year period.”
Conversations around police accountability come as communities across the country – and world – have seen widespread protests over police misconduct in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in Minneapolis after a police officer leaned his knee into Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.
Concerns around police misconduct have been likewise raised in St. Albans, where there have been three high-profile use of force incidents that, in one case, resulted in an officer’s discharge and an eventual simple assault charge.
Both agencies applying to provide police services to St. Albans Town have offered measures to improve their own accountability, with SAPD reporting it already meets the town’s tracking and video requirements and FCSO reporting it was seeking grant funding for new body and dashboard cameras.
Both likewise stressed additional measures they were taking.
Under their proposal, SAPD reported its police station is subject to video recording and that all radio and telephone communications with SAPD – save for the lawyer phone line – were likewise recorded by the department.
“All of these capabilities have proven to be valuable and sometimes critical to ensuring transparency, accuracy and (appropriate) accountability,” the SAPD wrote in their proposal.
FCSO, meanwhile, assured it had policies in place for leadership to review any use of force within 24 hours and had mandated intervention and reporting when another deputy is seen using excessive force or “acting in a manner that violates any of our policies.”
FCSO also said it would be focused on fair and impartial policing.
“We see the ways in which negative applications of force have caused distrust of police and a lack of pride for our communities,” FCSO said in their proposal. “We’ve seen this nationally and locally.”
In the wake of high-profile excessive force incidents, as well as the arrest of an SAPD officer for kidnapping and assault while off duty, SAPD has implemented several reforms to its reporting and use of force policies, and its hiring and training practices are now the subject of an ongoing third-party review.
FSCO currently services the Franklin County towns of Enosburgh, Fairfax, Georgia, Richford and Sheldon.
Aside from St. Albans City and St. Albans Town, SAPD has recently expanded to also providing services in Highgate, an expansion the department has said hasn’t interrupted services provided in St. Albans.
The St. Albans town selectboard is expected to meet with SAPD and FCSO leadership in the coming weeks in executive session, citing contractual reasons.
Town officials are asking for public input as they consider policing services for the next five years, promising in a statement that, “in the coming weeks and months, the selectboard will look to engage with the community in a discussion on the future of policing in St. Albans Town.”
Town officials have made documents related to ongoing policing conversations available online at https://stalbanstown.com/press-release-police-services/.