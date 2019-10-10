ST. ALBANS — On Wednesday and Thursday, the St. Albans Police Dept. conducted an unannounced saturation patrol throughout St. Albans, leading to three arrests.
The patrol was part of an ongoing effort to increase traffic safety.
During the patrol, officers conducted 22 traffic stops, resulting in eight tickets for civil violations and 14 warnings, in addition to the arrests. Two of those arrested had outstanding warrants and the third was found to be in possession of an illicit substance and charged with possession of a depressant, stimulant or narcotic.
Following the patrol, the SAPD is reminding drivers that use of handheld cell phones while driving is illegal in Vermont. A first offense will result in a fine of up to $200, but no points on the operator’s license unless the driver was in a work zone. Subsequent violations of the distracted driving law can result in fines of $250-$500.
Turning right at a red light is allowed unless a No Turn on Red sign is posted at the intersection or the intersection has a right turn arrow that is showing red. But before turning right, drivers must stop, check for and yield to pedestrians and other traffic. The penalty for violating a red light is a $220 fine and two points on your license.