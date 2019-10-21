ST. ALBANS – As part of what police have dubbed an ongoing “proactive traffic safety” effort, officers from the St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) conducted a safety patrol Friday morning resulting in five tickets issued related to distracted driving.
According to a statement released Monday morning by SAPD, officers patrolling St. Albans City and St. Albans Town issued three civic complaints for the use of portable electronic devices, one for texting and one for the use of a portable electronic device while operating a commercial motor vehicle.
Per a police statement, officers also issued civil complaints for driving without a license, driving with vehicles that weren’t inspected and for obstructed windshields.
Patrols were conducted “with an emphasis on enforcing Vermont’s Distracted Driving Laws,” according to a statement.
A week prior, SAPD announced that another saturation patrol on Oct. 13 had resulted in ten civil complaints regarding distracted driving and two criminal charges: one for driving under the influence and another for driving with a suspended license.