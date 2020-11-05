ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) is investigating a group of juveniles connected to at least three burglaries in St. Albans.
The most recent burglary occurred Thursday, shortly before 5 a.m. when officers responded to an alarm at Mac’s Quick Stop in St. Albans.
When they arrived, officers found evidence of forced entry, along with missing merchandise, including vaping products.
Officers were able to identify possible suspects and a vehicle connected to the burglary. A “be on the lookout” request was sent out for the vehicle.
At 6:02 a.m. a 911 caller reported a vehicle matching the one from the burglary had crashed on Kane Road in Sheldon.
SAPD officers responded to the scene and determined it was the same vehicle.
Although the driver and passengers had fled, the Vermont State Police K9 unit was able to track them to where they were hiding behind a bridge on Kane Road.
According to the SAPD, investigators found evidence connecting the juveniles not only to the Mac’s burglary, but also a break-in at Beverage Mart in which approximately $5,000 worth of items was stolen and another theft at the Exit 19 Maplefields.
The investigation is ongoing but the SAPD anticipates filing charges of burglary, larceny, negligent operation, leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated operation of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Because the suspects are all juveniles, their names have not been released. However, SAPD Chief Maurice Lamothe confirmed that all are from Franklin County communities.
