ST. ALBANS — As a result of intensive traffic enforcement over the Thanksgiving weekend, the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) charged six people with driving under the influence.
Over the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend the department conducted a number of saturation patrols aimed at aggressive and impaired drivers. As part of those patrols, 77 people were stopped, 30 people were given tickets and 47 were issued warnings.
The St. Albans Police Department also made the following arrests:
- Ryan Austin (23) — Georgia — Driving under the influence of alcohol (second or subsequent offense) & excessive speed — released on citation
- Casey T. Stetson (49) — Alburgh — Driving under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — released on citation
- Mason Vieta (21) — Highgate — Driving under the influence of alcohol (first offense), negligent operation, resisting arrest — released on citation
- Gabrielle Trahan (24) — St. Albans — Driving under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — released on citation
- Hannah Ploof (24) — St. Albans — Driving under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — released on citation
- Austin Balentine (23) — Georgia — Driving under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — released on citation
- Rene Verge (44) — Alburgh — Operating after suspension or revocation of license (suspended for DUI) — released on citation
- Mike Gerrow (33) — Enosburg — Operating after suspension or revocation of license (suspended for DUI) — released on citation
“The St. Albans Police Department would like to encourage the motoring public to drive safe and always utilize a designated driver if your holiday plans include the consumption of alcohol or any other chemical that effects your ability to drive,” Chief Gary Taylor said in a statement.