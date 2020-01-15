ST. ALBANS CITY — Officers from the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) arrested a fugitive from New Hampshire on Tuesday.
According to the SAPD, officers stopped Tina M. Barratt, 31, just before 10 p.m. on Lake Street.
“Several years earlier, Barratt had been involved in a burglary of a residence where she was found to be in possession of three stolen firearms. Barratt was convicted of felony possession of stolen property and incarcerated. Once on parole, Barratt violated her conditions almost immediately and fled the state to Vermont in August 2019,” the SAPD stated
Barratt was lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail and is scheduled for a Wednesday court appearance.