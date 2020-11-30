ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) is alerting business owners to a scam after a local business received a call on Sunday claiming to be from the government and needing to audit their cash.
According to the SAPD, the caller was male and said he needed to audit the business's currency because fraudulent dollar bills were being passed in the area. The caller said the business should close temporarily, but allow the caller access to the safe and register. In addition, the caller reportedly said the SAPD would be assisting with the supposed audit.
In a statement released Monday morning the SAPD encouraged businesses to report these types of calls to the police and to contact police if anyone comes into their business claiming to be from law enforcement or a government agency but lacks proper identification.
