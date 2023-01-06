FRANKLIN COUNTY — The sap is flowing early in Franklin County this year.
As large maple producers prepare for the next sugaring season, a few are finding their vacuum lines are pulling in sap months early due to a run of abnormally warm December weather.
Such a weather phenomenon isn’t exactly rare in Vermont, but the sap signals an early start. Typically, sugaring operations begin to see sap flow after February when temperatures freeze at night and thaw during the day.
“There are a few producers who have sap moving,” Cecile Branon of Branon Family Maple Orchards, said. “It’s not many, just the larger ones. The bigger maple community as a whole isn’t really worried about this early weather.”
Moving fast
Over the last month, the Branons and their employees have been hurrying up and down the slopes and ridges of their mountain orchards in preparation for 2023’s sugaring season. The business replaced 40,000 drop lines and invested in sensors able to track problems with the pressurized system thanks to last year’s profits, and Branon said crews are still moving to ensure their 90,000 trees – located in Fairfield and Bakersfield – are tapped and ready by February.
Much of the work involves making sure vacuum lines are nice and tight and any fittings remain clean and contained, she said.
“The largest producers start tapping trees earlier because they have a lot of them. It takes them months and months to tap,” Branon said.
Getting such a headstart also helps when it comes to finding extra help. The labor required to tap trees and install vacuum lines can be difficult even when it’s warm out, and Branon said workers become harder to find when temperatures sink to below freezing in January and February.
The worker shortage is partially why the business invested in its new sensor system, she said. The cost equaled roughly the annual income of a single worker, but the sensors will cut down on the time needed to maintain vacuum tubes.
Outside of the Branon Family Maple Orchard, other large maple producers in the region seeing early sap flows include Pleasant Valley Maples and St. Pierre Farms.
Jason Gagne, director of the Franklin County Maple Sugar Makers Association, said he’s seeing those operations take advantage of the warm weather to get work done, especially as sugarmakers assess damages from December’s winter storms.
The month’s heavy wind downed trees and powerlines across the region, and he said sugarmakers are dealing with collapsed vacuum lines and tree cleanup in their orchards.
This last week’s mild weather, however, helped make the work go faster, he said.
“If it stays in the 20s, we’ll be very excited,” Gagne said. “When it’s 15 below, it makes for a long day.”
Vermont Maple Festival
As the maple season kicks off for large producers, Branon is also starting to move on the preparations for the Vermont Maple Festival, scheduled for the weekend of April 28.
“We’re going to be back to full schedule, a full-time frame,” she said. “And we’ll have the full day back on Sunday. We’re bringing back everything we had and hopefully more. “
Both the craft show and antique show will be making their returns after last year’s Vermont Maple Festival nixed the events due to pandemic precautions. Branon said she hopes those who participated earlier are ready to come back after skipping a year.
But first, sugarers still have to wrap up the season, and whether this year’s crop will reach the 2.5 million gallons produced last year is anybody’s guess.
“We can’t tell until we get further along in the season,” Branon said. “Next week, we can have a blizzard, and it dumps four feet of snow. This occupation relies solely on Mother Nature.”
