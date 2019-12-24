HIGHGATE — The Messenger visited Santa Claus’s local workshop last week for our annual Christmas Eve interview — only to find the shop a mess, with half-finished toys and hastily wrapped gifts strewn all over the place.
We finally reached Old St. Nick at home in the North Pole, only to be startled again by how he answered the phone: “What day is it?”
Don’t worry. Santa isn’t losing it.
As it turns out, our beloved Kris Kringle was just confused by December’s weather.
Mrs. Claus explained the situation while her husband slipped into his characteristic red and white gear.
She said they have always run their workshop according to seasonal weather patterns. When winter starts, so does the workshop — that is, the elves begin the gift creation and wrapping process, the reindeer begin their calisthenics and the Clauses identify which gift goes where.
They base the latter in part on the so-called “Naughty List,” although Mrs. Claus said they prefer to focus not on who has been naughty but on who has been good. And she stressed the inclusion of a middle category, “Not Bad,” as the Messenger previously reported, which the Clauses instituted to encourage better behavior.
Mrs. Claus explained they base their workshop operations on seasonal weather because calendars vary around the world as to when winter starts — and Santa’s team does not just deliver to North America. On top of that, as Mrs. Claus noted, “When we started, nobody had even invented Daylight Savings Time.
“If somebody said ‘Daylight Savings Time,’ we would have gladly said, ‘Please! Give us more daylight!’ There’s nothing we’d rather save than time. Except maybe polar bears.”
The Clauses’ furry white arctic neighbors often help out in times of need, and this year brought just such a time when the Clauses’ entire staff of reindeer caught colds.
“It was terrible,” Santa told the Messenger as he re-emerged from his changing room. “Rudolph’s nose was blinking so much pilots thought it was a landing beacon.”
“He’d say, ‘Dear, what’s that sound?’ and we’d look down and our cocoa would be shaking,” Mrs. Claus remembered. “Next thing we know there’s a helicopter in the backyard.”
The reindeer had recovered by the second week of December. But by then, Santa himself was under the weather, or rather, confused by it.
“One day it was fifty degrees and the snow was melting,” he said, shaking his head, and gesturing to the icing snow on his gingerbread house. “We put the gingerbread house on the counter near the window this year so Bushy,” as in Bushy Evergreen, Santa’s elf engineer, “wouldn’t knock it off the table again going over blueprints and not looking where he was going.
“Although the neon-lit candy cane jacket he designed was worth it.”
The next day, Santa said, the temperatures dropped below zero, and stayed there for three days, only then to climb back up into the cozy forties.
“I’d step in out my suspenders and say, ‘Has winter started?’” Santa recalled, “and feel that warm spring breeze and say, ‘Nope,’ and go back in.”
Mrs. Claus vividly remembers the events of Dec. 18.
The workshop was behind schedule. When temperatures dropped, Santa’s spirits lifted. He dashed into work, calling “Come Dasher! Come Dancer! Come Prancer! Come Vixen!”
When temperatures rose, Santa’s spirits sank.
“We’d hear him say, ‘Go Dasher, go Dancer, go Prancer ... and the rest of you go too,’” said Santa’s head elf, Alabaster Snowball.
But the elves took Santa’s meteorological confusion in stride. They began racing each other, and then, ultimately, the reindeer, using physical exercise both to boost morale and to prepare for the inevitable final push in the days before Christmas.
On one unseasonably brisk day, the elves and reindeer found themselves passed, mid-sprint, by Mrs. Claus.
“Those darned shorts,” she cried, and dashed forward, leaving Santa’s helpers in the snowdust.
The Messenger later discovered she was referring to Santa’s choice of garb as he grew accustomed to the warmer weather: Bermuda shorts and a Hawaiian shirt. He’d lounge in the back on a lawn chair wearing sunglasses and sipping iced cocoa from a candy cane cup.
“I’d better drink this delicious cocoa before the candy cane melts,” Santa would bellow, before laughing, “Ho ho ho!”
Santa was subsequently heard to groan, “My belly aches!”
Despite this unusually zany holiday prep, or lack thereof, at the North Pole, the Messenger watched in awe as, over the course of a day, and a night, the Claus crew deftly assembled gifts, meticulously wrapped packages and diligently checked off the behavior and delivery charts.
By early Christmas Eve, Santa and his delivery team were ready to go.
As the reindeer marched in place, warming up, Santa thanked Mrs. Claus for “staying frosty while your old husband was starting to thaw,” and she gave him a farewell hug, in the midst of which the Messenger heard Santa groan.
“Her biceps,” he whispered, “are a Christmas miracle.”