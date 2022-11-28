ST. ALBANS — Despite another overcast day, Santa Claus still made it to the Bay Park Friday for St. Albans Town’s 2nd annual Holly Jolly Jamboree.
And the jolly old elf brought some friends. Dasher and Dancer – two reindeer with the Vermont Reindeer Farm – found a place outside for visiting families to take a look and get into the holiday spirit.
The Friday afternoon event didn’t exactly attract huge crowds, but for vendors who set up shop in the Stone House, they found a steady stream of people coming in and out to check out their goods.
“It’s not bad for the end of November,” said Mark Montalban, owner of Green Acres Homestead. “I also have had some of my regular customers who know I was going to be here.”
Montalban had set up near the door to display his wide range of agriculture products created from the third of an acre he co-owns down in Burlington. He’s been participating in the Northwest Farmers Market in Taylor Park since 2019, and he decided to venture down to the Stone House to sell different lines of tinctures, cooking specialty products and other recipes after hearing about the jamboree.
“Even though we have only so much land, we still come up with new recipes and items,” he said.
Another vendor, Debra Galley from Georgia, brought her Goofy Guma Gnomes to the event. Her large display of small bearded creatures custom-made out of varying fabrics was set up on the far wall of the Stone House.
Galley said she likes to try out different styles for each gnome, and they all reflected different kinds of people and lifestyles. Some, for example, came equipped with military uniforms. Others looked like they just smoked a joint.
Consequently, her customers tend to pick out the one that best grabs their attention. As for why she started making gnomes, Galley said they’re easy and fun to do.
“I just like creating something. I get a lot of my material from thrift stores, so they’re easy to put together,” she said.
She also saw a steady stream of customers Friday, but the day’s main event – Santa’s arrival – had the children most excited.
A small line formed in the middle of the Stone House as children got ready to sit on Santa’s lap and tell him what they wanted for Christmas.
The rest of the day’s activities included free hot chocolate and a tree lighting, which began at dusk. A raffle to win a wood carving also raised funds for Operation Happiness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.