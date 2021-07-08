Samuel Santos has graduated from the Snelling Center for Government’s Leadership Institute.
The Commencement ceremony for the class of 2021 was held on June 5 and featured Paul Costello, the Executive Director of the VermontSa Council on Rural Development, as the keynote speaker.
Santos is a Probation Officer for the Department of Corrections and participated with 16 other leaders in the nine month program.
The Vermont Leadership Institute was created in 1995 to encourage citizen enthusiasm about public service.
There is a network of over 1000 Vermont Leadership Network Alumni, of which 600 continue to impact Vermont directly as leaders in different vocational sectors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.