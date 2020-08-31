ST. ALBANS — Samantha Thomas, the new Director of Developmental Services at Northwestern Counseling & Support Services (NCSS) comes to the position with 20 years of experience supporting people in Franklin County.
She began her career at NCSS in 2001, just after earning a degree at the University of Vermont. Thomas worked one-on-one with a student at St. Albans City School. Now, she heads a division serving approximately 280 adults with an intellectual disability who are working and living in the community.
Some of those adults are living with their families, others at NCSS managed housing and still others independently. Many have jobs, while others attend NCSS's Academy of Learning, which unfortunately is temporarily closed due to COVID-19. The academy teaches practical skills, such as gardening and cooking, as well as exercise, personal finance and traditional academics. Participants are encouraged to find ways to give back to the community.
"We work very hard to create opportunities for people we serve to be involved in the community," said Thomas. Students at the academy have, for example, helped glean foods from local fields for donation to families in need, made blankets for sick children as part of Project Linus and planted flowers at the St. Albans Bay Park.
Many adults work in local businesses with the assistance of NCSS, which helps them to learn both the tasks required of them and the social elements of work, such as when to approach a boss about an issue, explained Thomas.
"We have lots of different levels of support," Thomas said, all tailored to the needs of the individual.
NCSS staff help these adults identify what it is they want to do and set their own goals. It's part of the "passion we have to help people to improve their lives, to understand what they want and do everything we can to help them realize these goals," said Thomas.
One constant throughout Thomas's career at NCSS has been addressing stigma around disabilities and mental health. "Every individual has value," she said. Much of her work has involved "supporting others to see the value in other people in our community."
Thomas's first leadership position at NCSS was heading a team that did intake and assessment for children and families new to working with NCSS. The team would determine what services and assistance were needed and make the necessary referrals both within NCSS and outside of it.
It was in that role that she developed a passion for understanding how adverse and traumatic experiences in childhood can impact people throughout their lives.
"We want to try to understand people's behavior instead of assuming malintent," she said.
If we "drop the judgements we oftentimes have of folks... we can increase connection," Thomas said. Connection, she added, is essential for healing.
Most recently, Thomas worked in the administrative division on projects that impacted all three of the service divisions, such as shifting to One Care. The work gave her a new perspective on NCSS, she said, enabling her to see "what it takes for NCSS to run and be successful."
"I came into human services because I wanted to help people," Thomas said. "Growing up, I always wanted to feel connected to people."
After coming to NCSS fresh out of college, Thomas earned a masters degree in clinical psychology from St. Michael's College while working at NCSS full-time.
"We really foster people to grow and develop," she said. "I am so grateful to NCSS and the part it has played in the professional I am now.