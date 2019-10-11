SWANTON — Look to the leaves. That’s the customary Vermont way of telling when the seasons are changing.
Unless you’re in Swanton. Then check the village park — specifically, the swan pond.
As of this past Tuesday, it’s empty.
Sam and Betty, the community’s signature swans, have flown northeast for the winter — or rather, Suzanne Washburn and Mark Rocheleau politely transported them northeast for the winter. These birds cannot fly.
The swans are now settling in at Missisquoi Valley Union School’s agricultural education facilities, where they’ll while away their time until warm weather returns.
After the move, Washburn gave the birds their traditional post-move treat of romaine, chopped apples and grated carrots.
Washburn was instrumental in returning swans to the village, after two birdless years, during her time as the Swanton Chamber of Commerce’s president.
Washburn negotiated with state wildlife authorities for a new permit allowing the non-native birds to reside in Swanton. The Vermont Dept. of Fish and Wildlife designates swans an “invasive species.”
Washburn finished her last year as the chamber president in 2018, but promised to continue looking after the swans.
MVU agricultural science teacher Jim Messier and his students have been the swans’ winter caretakers since the swans’ return to the village in 2017.
Tragedy shortly thereafter when Betty’s prior incarnation passed away. A veterinary autopsy determined there’d be no wrongdoing on the part of her Swanton caretakers, and that Betty had actually suffered from a genetic protein formation deformity that ultimately took her life.
Betty’s present incarnation joined Sam in 2018. This will mark their second winter retreat together.
Regular Messenger readers commonly ask after Sam’s duck friends, Phantom and Zorro, who kept Sam company during Betty’s absence. The chamber passed those ducks on to a local family’s care shortly before this current Betty’s arrival.
Kelly McCagg took care of the swans this past summer. Washburn said she did an “awesome job.”
The swans typically return to their pond in May.
Queen Elizabeth provided the Swanton Chamber of Commerce the village’s first two swans for its annual summer festival in 1961. Villagers named them Sam for “Uncle Sam,” Betty for Queen Elizabeth.
They’ve been reincarnating here, with plenty of elbow grease on the chamber’s part, ever since.