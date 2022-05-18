ST. ALBANS — Starting with its 2022 season, the Saint Albans Museum is offering free admission for every visitor.
Museum director Lisa Evans said the museum relies on income from admissions each year to help pay for operational costs, but thanks to a donation from Handy Toyota, visitors will now be able to visit the museum free of charge during its open season, which runs from May 18 to October 15.
“[The cost] has been a hindrance for some members in the community who cannot pay the admission fee. In the past, we’ve had sporadic open houses and days with free admission, but we wanted to be more equitable and inclusionary,” Evans said.
Visitors this season will also be able to see a few new exhibits and expansions as part of the museum’s efforts to engage with the community in different ways.
Evans highlighted the new traveling exhibit “Untold Stories, Unheard Voices” as one such example. The exhibit was created to feature additional historical context about Vermont’s relationship with slavery and abolitionism.
“Untold Stories, Unheard Voices” – which rolled out this past October – has already visited St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans city schools and Homestead Senior Living. Evans said the museum has also expanded the exhibit with a few artifacts highlighting the St. Albans connection to Liberia, an African country founded by free Black people in the 19th century.
Organizations interested in hosting the exhibit can contact the museum to request a stop on its tour throughout the community, Evans said.
Other exhibit expansions this year include additional items loaned by the Abenaki of Missisquoi, including a totem pole provided by Chief Richard Menard, as well as an expanded photography exhibition in the museum’s medical room.
“We’ve made some great changes to the medical exhibit room,” Evans said. “We have some wonderful photographs about the history of the original St. Albans Hospital.”
Other exhibits to check out include the Saint Albans raid and its associated military room, the railroad room with model train set created by Jim Murphy, and the Franklin County agriculture room.
While free admission is a major expansion of the 2022 open season, the museum is also working to be more active in the wider community by holding multiple events this summer, Evans said. On June 19, the museum will be hosting part of the St. Albans Juneteenth celebration in the museum’s parking lot, and on July 8, the museum will present its first-ever paint-and-sip event.
The museum will also be taking part in the Abenaki Culture and Wellness Fair, scheduled for June 18 in Swanton, and the St. Albans Bay Farmer’s Market held every Thursday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Going forward, Evans said she’d also like to hear more from the community about potential activities that the museum could do in the future. This fall, she plans on hosting a number of focus groups to get community feedback to shape future museum initiatives.
Those interested in taking part are encouraged to contact the Saint Albans Museum at (802) 527-7933 or via email at collections@stamuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.