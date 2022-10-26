Saint Albans Museum and Franklin County Senior Center both received $625 from New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) to support programs that benefit the Franklin County community.
NEFCU randomly chooses four organizations each quarter to receive money, for a total of $10,000 donated annually. St. Albans Museum and Franklin County Senior Center were third quarter recipients.
St. Albans Museum will use its share to fund its Lake Lessons program, a workshop for fourth graders to learn about historical, environmental and cultural aspects of Lake Champlain.
Franklin County Senior Center will use its donation to support its general operating fund. The senior center provides social programs, meals and activities for seniors across Franklin County.
