Saint Albans Bay has faced frequent challenges with cyanobacteria according to a new report.
The 2021 Lake Champlain State of the Lake and Ecosystem Indicators Report, a report conducted by the Lake Champlain Basin Program every three-years, was released today.
The document contains updated research on the lake with input from New York, Québec and Vermont scientists and field experts.
Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy said it acts as the “go-to” source for information about the Lake.
Here are the takeaways about St. Albans Bay
Although the Lake Champlain Basin’s rivers and lakes are safe for swimming most of the time, Saint Albans Bay Park was affected the most by closures.
When looked at together, public beaches were able to stay safe enough to be open to the public 97% of the time.
The number dips almost 10% when Saint Albans Bay Park is isolated, remaining safe enough to be open 87.5% of the time over the last three years.
These numbers are consistent with the high amount of cyanobacteria blooms indicated by the report.
Bloom frequency varies greatly between each lake region, however Saint Albans Bay ranked least safe, with 23% percent of reports since 2013 falling below the “generally safe” benchmark.
Saint Albans Bay also marks among the highest for phosphorus concentration which is linked to increases in cyanobacteria.
Overall, the report acknowledges that the lake does meet the Clean Water Act goals for all uses, notably drinking, but is open for recreation most of the time.
The report also acknowledges continued challenges regarding ecosystems, including the wounding of fish and the impact of the lake freezing over less than usual. It notes successes however in fighting invasive species while still having trouble with established populations.
You can read the full report here.
