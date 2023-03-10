John Halligan, an author and motivational speaker, will give a presentation that is open to any Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union parent or adult community member.
The presentation will be held from 7-8 p.m. on Monday, March 13 at Berkshire Elementary School.
Halligan will speak about how his thirteen-year-old son died by suicide and how in-person bullying and cyberbullying from his peers made his depression worse.
Parents will be empowered with strategies to help their own children. They will also learn about current social media issues facing youth and how to step up and monitor their children's screen use.
To learn more about Halligan's work working to address teen bullying and suicide, visit his website.
